iOS 11 Glyphs
Apple introduced a new icon style for the tab bar icons. They are not thin outline icons anymore; these are the solid icons. Apple calls them the glyphs. Check Apple's style guide for more details
Download
All Glyphs
Missing anything?
Request. We update daily
Must-Have
These icons are a must-have for all iOS developers since WWDC 2017. The older outline style is still valid for lists and other toolbars; check our outline iOS icons
Consistent
These icons follow the Apple Guidelines. All icons have the same level of detail, visual weight, stroke weight, position, and perspective
Open Source
We release our icons under our Good Boy License (do whatever your mom would approve). If your lawyers are not happy with that, we cross-license them under MIT