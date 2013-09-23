Open source

iOS 11 Glyphs

Apple introduced a new icon style for the tab bar icons. They are not thin outline icons anymore; these are the solid icons. Apple calls them the glyphs. Check Apple's style guide for more details

200 open source icons under the Good Boy License

All Glyphs

Missing anything?
Request. We update daily

Must-Have

These icons are a must-have for all iOS developers since WWDC 2017. The older outline style is still valid for lists and other toolbars; check our outline iOS icons

Consistent

These icons follow the Apple Guidelines. All icons have the same level of detail, visual weight, stroke weight, position, and perspective

Open Source

We release our icons under our Good Boy License (do whatever your mom would approve). If your lawyers are not happy with that, we cross-license them under MIT