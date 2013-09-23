1000 UI Sound Effects
Lifetime supply of sounds for a UX designer
All formats; for iOS, Android, HTML, After Effects, and anything yet to come.
Free Sounds for Emoji
Features
The sound library features ding, ta-da, and other short sound effects for your application and websites.
Same Style
A single sound designer synthesized and recorded all the sounds
All Formats
.caf for iOS and macOS, .ogg for Android, and the .wav source
Two Volume Levels
-20 dB for mobile devices and -5 dB for desktop