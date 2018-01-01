Themes
Genres
Moods
- Action142
- Adventure266
- Battle57
- Business131
- Cartoons35
- City271
- Comedy43
- Commercial246
- Corporate189
- Documentary505
- Drama318
- Lifestyle221
- Meditation73
- Nature217
- News39
- Nightlife88
- Podcast94
- Presentation110
- Restaurant139
- RPG74
- Sci-Fi247
- Science301
- Action142
- Adventure266
- Battle57
- Business131
- Cartoons35
- City271
- Comedy43
- Commercial246
- Corporate189
- Documentary505
- Drama318
- Fashion159
- Film578
- Food142
- Games304
- Holiday102
- Horror41
- Imovie85
- Industrial39
- Interview221
- Intro86
- Kids25
- Lifestyle221
- Meditation73
- Nature217
- News39
- Nightlife88
- Podcast94
- Presentation110
- Restaurant139
- Action142
- Adventure266
- Battle57
- Business131
- Cartoons35
- City271
- Comedy43
- Commercial246
- Corporate189
- Documentary505
- Drama318
- Fashion159
- Film578
- Food142
- Games304
- Holiday102
- Horror41
- Imovie85
- Industrial39
- Interview221
- Intro86
- Kids25
- Lifestyle221
- Meditation73
- Nature217
- News39
- Nightlife88
- Podcast94
- Presentation110
- Restaurant139
- RPG74
- Sci-Fi247
- Science301
- Slideshow144
- Slow Motion104
- Sport131
- Startup140
- Streaming39
- Technology215
- Trailer168
- Travel375
- TV Music375
- Vlog344
- Website48
- Wildlife115
- Youtube460
Action
2:54 min
127 bpm
4:14 min
132 bpm
4:39 min
119 bpm
4:02 min
126 bpm
Indie
4:00 min
110 bpm
2:27 min
106 bpm
3:59 min
118 bpm
2:07 min
98 bpm
Classical
1:40 min
155 bpm
1:55 min
145 bpm
4:10 min
124 bpm
2:29 min
125 bpm